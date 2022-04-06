Gujarat Animal Welfare Board demands ban on serving non-vegetarian food on airplanes

After four municipal corporations in the State imposed a sudden ban on non-veg stalls and kiosks in November, now the Gujarat Animal Welfare Board demanded a ban on serving non-vegetarian food on aeroplanes.

Members of Gujarat Animal Welfare Board and the Jain community have dashed off a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asking for a ban on non-veg on domestic flights.

This would weed out even a remote possibility of serving such food to “strict vegetarians,” according to the Board.

A member of the Board, Rajendra Shah, told reporters and said at a TV debate, “Vegetarian passengers feel claustrophobic and get offended when non-veg food is served instead of vegetarian meal even to fellow passengers sitting beside them.”

Asked if the food was not a personal choice and what to eat could not be imposed, Shah agreed but added that non-vegetarian is also not good for health and could be avoided if offends the fellow passengers.

The demand for a ban follows a recent incident when a Tokyo-Delhi flight vegetarian passenger was served non-vegetarian food by mistake. “The traveller doesn’t even eat onion, garlic and potato. His parents were also offended,” Shah added.

The traveller had reserved a Jain vegetarian meal for himself. However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, officials said. When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:16 PM IST