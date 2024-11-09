 Gujarat: Amreli Family Hosts 1,500 People For Unique Burial Ceremony Of 12-Year-Old 'Lucky' Wagon R; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Amreli Family Hosts 1,500 People For Unique Burial Ceremony Of 12-Year-Old 'Lucky' Wagon R

Amreli (Gujarat): A farmer's family in Gujarat's Amreli district has become the talk of the town after they held a grand burial event for their "lucky" car.

The hatchback, decorated with flowers and garlands, was taken to Polara's farm from his house with much fanfare, driven on the slope and placed in the pit. The vehicle was covered with a green cloth, and the family members bid farewell by performing puja and showering rose petals as priests chanted mantras.

Finally, an excavator machine was used to pour clay and bury the car.

Polara, who has a construction business in Surat, said he wanted to do something different so that future generations remember the car that proved lucky for the family.

Statement Of A Family Member

Talking to reporters, Polara said, "I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought prosperity to the family. Apart from seeing success in business, my family also gained respect. The vehicle proved lucky for my family and me. Hence, instead of selling it, I gave it a samadhi at my farm as a tribute."

Polara, who spent Rs 4 lakh on the ceremony, said he plans to plant a tree at the burial place as a reminder for his future generations that the family's lucky car is lying under the tree.

The samadhi ceremony was held as per Hindu rituals and in the presence of seers and religious leaders. Nearly 1,500 people were invited, and a feast was organised.

