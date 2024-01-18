Gujarat: Ahmedabad Gears Up For International Conference On Human Genetics

Genetics | FPJ

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad is set to host the third international conference of the Indian Society of Human Genetics, shining a spotlight on the challenges posed by rare diseases and the promising developments in biotechnology. The conference, slated to commence on January 21, will witness the submission of around 120 research papers exploring various facets of human genetics and biotechnology.

A recent study conducted by a human genetics organization revealed a stark reality: only 20 per cent of individuals suffering from rare diseases, primarily linked to genetic disorders, have access to medicinal treatment. Dr Jayesh Seth, founder and chairman of the Institute of Human Genetics, expressed concern over the limited research in the field, emphasizing that modern science has found cures for only a fraction of these diseases.

Dr Harsh Sheth, associated with the institute, highlighted the increasing prevalence of male infertility as a global concern, affecting one out of every 30 males, including those in India. The spectrum of rare diseases afflicting Indians encompasses thalassemia, muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, sickle cell disease, hereditary cancer, autism, and infertility, among others.

The 4-day conference

The four-day conference anticipates the participation of approximately 600 medical professionals from India and 150 to 200 from abroad. Notably, representatives from 36 global leaders in biotech companies, such as Sanofi, Takeda, Torrent Pharma, and Illumina Life Science, will join the discourse. Dr. Cathleen from WHO's Maternal and Child Health is also expected to contribute insights during the conference.

Conference's main areas of focus:

Dr. Sheth outlined the conference's major focus areas, including metabolic diseases in children, neurological disorders, and hereditary cancer. With around 120 research papers and 230 posters slated for presentation, the event seeks to delve into genetic causes contributing to various ailments affecting thousands of individuals.

The conference is poised to be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the participation of Health Minister Rishikesh Patel and the expected presence of Cabinet Minister Mansukh Mandavya in the inaugural function. The gathering aims to foster collaboration, discussion, and advancements in the realm of human genetics and biotechnology, offering a ray of hope for those grappling with rare diseases.