Gujarat: 9 dead, many injured as SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari

Of the nine people travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, said Navsari SP Rushikesh Upadhyay.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
Gujarat: 9 dead, many injured as SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari | Twitter
Navsari: Nine persons were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a luxury bus in Navsari district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

He further said that of the nine people travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot alongwith the driver of the luxury bus. Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar (in Gujarat) and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

Meanwhile, ANI quoted Deputy SP VN Patel saying that the accident happened at around 4 am,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences in a tweet. He wrote, "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery."

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

