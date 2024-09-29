 Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway

Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway

According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus tried to save the cattle on the road but jumped the divider and hit two cars and a bike. The police said that the accident took place at around 7.45 pm on Saturday on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway near the Dwarka district of Gujarat.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
ASI Ravikant (6 Baroda NDRF Team) Speaking About The Incident | ANI

Dwarka: At least seven people were killed and 14 others were injured after a bus jumped the road divider and hit three vehicles near Dwarka in Gujarat, police said on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Hetalben Arjunbhai Thakor, Priyanshi Maheshbhai Thakor, Tanya Arjunbhai Thakor, Himanshu Kishanbhai Thakor, and Virendra Kishanbhai Thakor from Gandhinagar, and Chirag Bhai from Baradia. One unidentified passenger aboard the bus also died, the police said.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus tried to save the cattle on the road but jumped the divider and hit two cars and a bike. The police said that the accident took place at around 7.45 pm on Saturday on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway near the Dwarka district of Gujarat.

FPJ Shorts
BCCI Centre Of Excellence: New National Cricket Academy Inaugurated In Bengaluru; Pic Goes Viral
BCCI Centre Of Excellence: New National Cricket Academy Inaugurated In Bengaluru; Pic Goes Viral
Sena UBT's Stance On Maratha Community Ambiguous: Shiv Sena Shinde Faction On Endorsing Pravina Morjakar
Sena UBT's Stance On Maratha Community Ambiguous: Shiv Sena Shinde Faction On Endorsing Pravina Morjakar
Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Relationship Official With Heera Sohhal As They Pose Hand-In-Hand On IIFA 2024 Green Carpet (VIDEO)
Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes Relationship Official With Heera Sohhal As They Pose Hand-In-Hand On IIFA 2024 Green Carpet (VIDEO)
Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Wins Best Actor In Negative Role Award For Animal At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed As He Wins Best Actor In Negative Role Award For Animal At IIFA 2024 (VIDEO)
Read Also
Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck On Himmatnagar Highway In Sabarkantha...
article-image

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Khambhalia town and are currently treated there, they added.

Dwarka SDM Amol Aamte On The Incident

"A road accident has occurred in Dwarka in which a bus, two cars, and a bike were involved. As per the report, there are seven casualties and 14 have been injured. The injured individuals after the primary treatment have been referred to Khambhalia for further treatment," Dwarka SDM Amol Aamte said while speaking to ANI.

The officials said that a team of the fire brigade and officials of the civil administration rescued the injured.

Read Also
Gujarat: Four Killed In Tragic Accident On Vadodara-Halol Highway, 15 Injured
article-image

"We received information of a severe accident on the Dwarka-Khambaliya National Highway at around 7.45 pm. Civil administration had reached the spot before our team. The team of the fire brigade and officials of the administration had rescued the injured. Around 7 people have died in the incident. The injured have been referred to the hospital for further treatment," ASI Ravikant (6 Baroda NDRF Team) said.

Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface

Tripura: Assam Rifles Recovers 2.6 Lakh Yaba Tablets Worth ₹52 Crore In Khayerpur; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On...

Gujarat: 7 Dead, 14 Injured As Bus Jumps Divider & Hits 3 Vehicles While Trying To Avoid Cattle On...

UP: 2 Class 9th Students Booked For Posting AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Teacher On Social Media...

UP: 2 Class 9th Students Booked For Posting AI-Generated Obscene Images Of Teacher On Social Media...