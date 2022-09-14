Gujarat: 6 Pakistani nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 crore off coast

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad on Wednesday, in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard, seized 40 kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, a senior ATS official revealed.
According to ANI, six Pakistani crew members of the boat were also apprehended. The fishing boat carrying drugs, was intercepted mid-sea by the joint team of the Coast Guard and ATS near Kutch's Jakhau harbour.
The officials along with the seized boat are expected to reach the Jakhau coast later in the day.
In a similar move, the state ATS and the Coast Guard had earlier foiled similar attempts of drug smuggling in the past. They have caught foreign nationals with huge quantities of drugs, which they had planned to smuggle into India via Gujarat coast.
