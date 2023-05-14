 Gujarat: 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake while trying to save one another
Gujarat: 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake while trying to save one another

Age of all the children is between 16-17 years.

Updated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Representative Pic

Five children died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town on Saturday. As per authorities, two of these children were swimming in the lake in the afternoon when they started drowning. Three others present at the spot jumped into water to save them but they also drowned.

Investigation underway

"5 boys died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. Two children were swimming in the afternoon when they started drowning," said Batod SP Kishor Balolia. 

"Three others present at the spot jumped into the water to save them but they also drowned," he said.

Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

