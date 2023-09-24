 Gujarat: 35 Pilgrims Injured As Bus Collides With Rock Near Ambaji; Scary Visuals Surface
The bus collided with a rock near Hadad Patiya, in close proximity to the holy town of Ambaji.

Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Around 35 pilgrims traveling on a bus sustained injuries when a private bus, navigating a sloping terrain, collided with a rock near Hadad Patiya, in close proximity to the holy town of Ambaji. This incident occurred on the second day of the Bhadarvi Poonam fair.

The injured individuals were transported to the civil hospital in Palanpur and the government hospital in Ambaji. It was during their return journey from Ambaji that this unfortunate accident transpired.

Speaking to reporters, Banaskantha Axayraj Makavana said, "35 people were injured after a bus returning from Ambaji hit a mountain. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment. Seriously injured people were sent to Palanpur Civil Hospital for further treatment."

