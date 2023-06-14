BREAKING: 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat's Kutch Before Cyclone Biparjoy Makes Landfall

In a double blow to the region, an earthquake hit Kutch on Wednesday amidst the looming threat of Cyclone Biparjoy. The quake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, struck 5 kilometers west-southwest from Bhachau, Kutch.

The epicentre of the quake, that took place at 5.15 p.m., was located at a latitude of 23.291 and a longitude of 70.293, with a depth of 18.5 kilometers, informed Gujarat government's Institute of Seismological Research.

This recent earthquake comes just weeks after the last seismic event in Kutch, which occurred in May 2023. The previous earthquake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale, struck the Khavda region of Kutch near the India-Pakistan border.

Read Also Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: Mild Tremors Felt In Kutch Ahead Of Very Severe Storm Makes Landfall

As the region braced for the approaching cyclone Biparjoy, parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds, as reported by the Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), in last 24 hour, 54 talukas across the Saurashtra and Kutch districts received more than 10 mm of rainfall. The districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Junagadh witnessed particularly intense rainfall.

Among the affected areas, Khambhaliya taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district recorded the highest rainfall with 121 mm, followed by Dwarka with 92 mm and Kalyanpur with 70 mm during the mentioned period, as reported by the SEOC.

The combination of the earthquake and heavy rainfall has added to the challenges faced by the residents of Kutch, who are already preparing for the impact of cyclone Biparjoy.

The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.