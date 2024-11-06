Gujarat: 3 Workers Killed, 1 Injured After Concrete Blocks Collapses At Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Site In Anand

ANI

A tragic incident occurred at the Mahi River construction site in Anand District on 5th November 2024, leading to the loss of three workers' lives and injuries to one other, said an official of National High Speed Rail Corporation. "The workers' families have been provided with an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 20 lakhs each as a token of support during this difficult time" he said.

"Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a bridge collapse, it has been confirmed that the incident occurred during well-sinking operations when concrete blocks fell after support strands snapped" further added official.

The fallen blocks resulted in a fatal accident, claiming the lives of three workers and leaving another injured.

In a statement, National High Speed Rail Corporation has expressed its deep sorrow over the loss, offering heartfelt condolences to the affected families. National High Speed Rail Corporation also emphasized that it is cooperating with local authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and take steps to ensure enhanced safety measures at the site moving forward.

According to sources, authorities have begun their investigation into the causes behind the structural failure.

“We are committed to investigating this incident thoroughly and taking all necessary actions to improve safety protocols to prevent such incidents in the future, said an official.