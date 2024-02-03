Gujarat: 3 killed, Over 20 Injured In Separate Accidents On Limbdi-Ahmedabad Highway | MELVYN THOMAS

Ahmedabad: Grief and shock enveloped the Limbdi-Ahmedabad highway on Saturday as two separate accidents claimed three lives and left over 20 people injured. The incidents, reported near Janshali Patiya and Limbadi Model School, have highlighted the urgent need for stricter road safety measures on this crucial artery.

In the first accident, a head-on collision between a private luxury bus and a dumper truck near Janshali Patiya turned deadly. Two passengers lost their lives on the spot, while over 20 others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals by five 108 ambulance vans that arrived promptly upon receiving the distress call. The Limbdi police registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the cause of the collision.

Second accident, near Limbdi Model School

The second accident, near Limbdi Model School, claimed the life of one individual. Details remain unclear, but the Limbdi police reportedly worked tirelessly for two hours to extricate the body from the scene and shift it to the hospital for further investigation.

Both incidents caused significant traffic disruptions on the busy highway, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. The Limbdi police are urging motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies.

While the exact causes of these accidents are yet to be determined, the frequency of such incidents on the Limbdi-Ahmedabad highway raises concerns about road safety. Experts have called for stricter enforcement of speed limits, improved road infrastructure, and mandatory driver training to address these issues. The loss of life and the suffering caused by these accidents are a stark reminder of the importance of road safety.