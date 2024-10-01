 Gujarat: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out At A Bakery In Sindhi Colony, Rajkot; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out At A Bakery In Sindhi Colony, Rajkot; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out At A Bakery In Sindhi Colony, Rajkot; Visuals Surface

"We received a call about a fire at Jalaram Bakery located in Sindhi Colony. Two fire engines were dispatched immediately, and the fire at the outer stall was extinguished," said Amit Dave, the in-charge fire officer, speaking to ANI.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Two people were injured after a fire broke out at the Jalaram Bakery located at the Sindhi Colony | ANI

Rajkot: Two people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a bakery in Sindhi Colony, Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday night, according to a fire officer.

The fire officer also reported that an explosion occurred, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Read Also
Gujarat Viral Video: Scooter Rider Narrowly Escapes Death After Colliding With Fire Brigade Truck...
article-image

Statement Of Amit Dave, In-Charge Fire Officer

"We received a call about a fire at Jalaram Bakery located in Sindhi Colony. Two fire engines were dispatched immediately, and the fire at the outer stall was extinguished," said Amit Dave, the in-charge fire officer, speaking to ANI.

FPJ Shorts
Tech Mahindra Shares Rise By Over 2% After 'Hold' Call From HSBC
Tech Mahindra Shares Rise By Over 2% After 'Hold' Call From HSBC
Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Held For Molesting & Showing Obscene Videos To Class 5 Girls In Tonk, Sent To 15 Days Of Judicial Custody
Rajasthan: Govt School Teacher Held For Molesting & Showing Obscene Videos To Class 5 Girls In Tonk, Sent To 15 Days Of Judicial Custody
'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention & Gurmit Ram Rahim's Parole
'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention & Gurmit Ram Rahim's Parole
'X To Limit Visibility Of Bold Font Posts,' Says Elon Musk
'X To Limit Visibility Of Bold Font Posts,' Says Elon Musk

"There was also an explosion, and the police are investigating the cause. A GSPC gas line runs near the corner of Jalaram Bakery, and repair work was underway due to a leakage. The fire is now under control. Two individuals have been injured and have been taken to the civil hospital for treatment," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention &...

'A Tale Of Two Journalists', Rajdeep Sardesai Trolled Over His Post On Sonam Wangchuk's Detention &...

New IAF Chief AP Singh Touches Mother's Feet To Seek Blessings After Assuming Big Responsibility;...

New IAF Chief AP Singh Touches Mother's Feet To Seek Blessings After Assuming Big Responsibility;...

Delhi CM Atishi To Meet Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk & Detained Ladakh Protesters At Bawana...

Delhi CM Atishi To Meet Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk & Detained Ladakh Protesters At Bawana...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Delhi HC To Hear Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler's Plea Challenging Charge...

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Delhi HC To Hear Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler's Plea Challenging Charge...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 28.12 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 11 AM In Final Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 28.12 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 11 AM In Final Phase Of Polling