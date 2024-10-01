Gujarat: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out At A Bakery In Sindhi Colony, Rajkot; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: Two people were injured after a fire broke out at the Jalaram Bakery located at the Sindhi Colony | ANI

Rajkot: Two people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a bakery in Sindhi Colony, Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday night, according to a fire officer.

The fire officer also reported that an explosion occurred, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Two people were injured after a fire broke out at the Jalaram Bakery located at the Sindhi Colony pic.twitter.com/k1WvNykbjM — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Incharge Chief Fire Officer Amit Dave says, "We received a call that a fire broke out at the Jalaram Bakery located in the Sindhi Colony. We sent two firefighters immediately and the fire at the outer stall was extinguished by them. There has also been a… pic.twitter.com/cBK29Kvd2K — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2024

Statement Of Amit Dave, In-Charge Fire Officer

"We received a call about a fire at Jalaram Bakery located in Sindhi Colony. Two fire engines were dispatched immediately, and the fire at the outer stall was extinguished," said Amit Dave, the in-charge fire officer, speaking to ANI.

"There was also an explosion, and the police are investigating the cause. A GSPC gas line runs near the corner of Jalaram Bakery, and repair work was underway due to a leakage. The fire is now under control. Two individuals have been injured and have been taken to the civil hospital for treatment," he added.