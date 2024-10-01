Gujarat: 2 People Sustain Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out At A Bakery In Sindhi Colony, Rajkot; Visuals Surface

Rajkot: Two people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a bakery in Sindhi Colony, Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday night, according to a fire officer.
The fire officer also reported that an explosion occurred, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Statement Of Amit Dave, In-Charge Fire Officer
"We received a call about a fire at Jalaram Bakery located in Sindhi Colony. Two fire engines were dispatched immediately, and the fire at the outer stall was extinguished," said Amit Dave, the in-charge fire officer, speaking to ANI.
"There was also an explosion, and the police are investigating the cause. A GSPC gas line runs near the corner of Jalaram Bakery, and repair work was underway due to a leakage. The fire is now under control. Two individuals have been injured and have been taken to the civil hospital for treatment," he added.