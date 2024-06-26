Gujarat: 2 Held At SVPI Airport Trying To Board Flights With Forged Passports |

Two people—including a woman—were caught at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) attempting to travel on fake passports during a major crackdown on passport fraud. The Special Operations Group (SOG) has been investigating more broadly following the arrests.

Using a forged passport, 36-year-old Jagat Dalami, the first suspect, was arrested on his attempt to board an aircraft to Abu Dhabi. Dalami had obtained an Indian passport falsely even though he possessed a Nepalese passport. Immigration officials at the airport started to show mistrust during a regular check, therefore revealing his dishonesty.

More investigation turned out that Dalami had used the passport data of one Suraj Singh, a Chandigarh resident for the fake passport. The situation is now under further investigation since the case has been registered with the airport police.

In another example, Bansi Savnia was discovered trying to fly to London under a fake passport. Police are looking at the specifics of her false papers currently. Her detention as well as Dalami's have sparked questions over the integrity of the passport issuing procedure and the frequency of such illicit acts.

In addition to these events, a passenger under such conditions was recently stopped at Ahmedabad International Airport. Originally from Porbandar, one person was arrested trying to enter the UK on a false passport. Said to have paid 22 lakh rupees to get the fake paperwork, the traveler Officers observing his documentation during the immigration check found discrepancies. After more research, it turned out the passport was fake. The case was registered at the airport police station once the suspect was arrested.