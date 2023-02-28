Gujarat: 2 dead, 2 injured after explosion at pharma company in Valsad; visuals surface | ANI

A massive fire broke out at a pharma company in Gujarat's Valsad on late Monday night. An explosion took place in the Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district which then broke the massive fire.

Valsad, Gujarat| 2 died & 2 injured in a blast occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11 pm yesterday night. Reason of the blast is unknown. Rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, to be resumed in the morning. Dead bodies are yet to be identified: SP, Valsad pic.twitter.com/CzOnNetah5 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Three dead according to latest reports

According to TV reports, at least three people were killed and other two were injured in the incident. The injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. A part of the building has also caved in due to the explosion.

Five fire tenders rushed at the spot immediately after the information was received. However, the firefighters could not use water to douse off the fire as they had no information on the chemical that led to the explosion in the company, which eventually broke fire.

Firefighter spoke to media about the incident

"We received a call that a fire had broke out. Till now two bodies have been found. Two people are admitted to the hospital. When I reached here with the firefighters there was no security personnel. We cannot start the fire fighting operation as we are not sure, which chemical is there, which has caused the fire," Rahul Murari, a firefighter from Sarigam told to news agency ANI in the initial hours after the incident was reported.

Valsad's SP, Vijay Singh Gurjar said, "Two died and two people were injured in a blast that occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11.30 pm yesterday night."He also informed that the rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, which will be to be resumed in the morning.

The reason behind the blast and the condition of workers, inside the factory, is yet unknown. Further information is awaited.