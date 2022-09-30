Gujarat: 18 years on, PM Modi inaugurates 1st phase of Ahmedabad Metro

PM Modi inaugurates 1st phase of Ahmedabad Metro | Photo: Twitter Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train and inaugurated the first phase of the Ahmedabad Metro rail 18 years after the project was initiated, said unlike in the past the India of today recognised speed as essential.

On the second day of his whirlwind tour of Gujarat, Modi took a ride in the improved version of the Vande Bharat Express train from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad and in Ahmedabad from Kalupur railway station to Thaltej metro station.

Addressing a public meeting later, the Prime Minister said, ''Today's India considers speed as important and a guarantee for rapid development. This request for speed is also visible in today's Gati Shakti National Master Plan, National Logistics Policy, and campaign to increase the speed of railway.''

Modi said serious efforts were never initiated in the past to avoid traffic jams and to increase the speed of trains and this was happening now. He said, ''There should be seamless connectivity, where one mode of transport complements the other. This is the need of the hour."

Referring to the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar twin city concept that is evolving, the prime minister said the cities would shape the country’s destiny 25 years down the line to enable it to become a developed nation.

Modi said, ''Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad is an excellent example of how a twin city is developed. The base is being prepared for the development of many twin cities in Gujarat. So far, we have heard about the New York-New Jersey twin cities. Our India cannot lag behind.''

Twin cities like Anand-Nadiad, Bharuch-Ankleshwar, Valsad-Vapi, Surat-Navsari, Vadodara-Kalol, Morbi-Vankaner, and Mehsana-Kadi will strengthen the identity of Gujarat.

''Along with the focus on improving and expanding the existing cities, new cities are also being built as per the global business demand,'' he said.

He said cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, and Indore would give shape to the country’s destiny. Modi added, "These investments are not limited to connectivity alone, but smart facilities are being created in many cities and suburbs being developed," added the PM.