Gujarat: 17-yr-old daughter of daily wagers impregnated by father's friend

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: 17-yr-old daughter of daily wagers impregnated by father's friend | Representative pic
Ahmedabad: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times and impregnated by her father's friend in Ahmedabad.

The heinous crime came to the fore on Tuesday after the girl, who was vomiting, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors, after medical examination, declared her five month pregnant.

When asked, the girl revealed to her mother that during Navratri, Dodiya lured her on the pretext of getting her a job, took her to an isolated place and raped her.

Accused threatened girl

As victim's parents were daily wage earners, accused use to frequent visit their place and rape the girl.

Dodiya threatened the girl that if she revealed about it to anyone, he would kill her parents.

The victim's mother lodged a complaint against accused Chanduji Dodiya in this regard.

The accused has been booked under section 376 of IPC and the POCSO Act.

