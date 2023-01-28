'Guest' thief in Rajasthan leaves letter for sweet shop owner saying 'I know you are poor, but I haven't eaten since yesterday'

Thieves usually enter empty houses, comfortably have food and drink, and then steal money, ornaments or other valuables. Such cases get reported frequently. However, an interesting case has come to the fore from the sand dunes of Jaisalmer. Here, the thief entered the sweet shop, ate the sweets and left after writing a two-page letter to the shopkeeper, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

In this letter, the thief called himself a "guest" and wrote- "I haven't eaten food since yesterday, I am hungry..." The owner who came to the shop the next day found the letter. He has reportedly not filed a complaint with the police.

This case pertains to Bhaniyana town of Jaisalmer. On the night of January 23, the thief left the letter after eating sweets at Gomaram's sweet shop. After coming to know about the letter, the news has spread rapidly and has become talk of the town.

This is what the thief wrote in Hindi in two-page letter:

"Hello Sir, I am a good hearted person. I have not entered your shop to steal but to fulfill my wish. Yes, I removed three bricks from the top of your shop and entered inside, that too to eat. I haven't eaten food since yesterday, I am hungry. That's why I have not come to your shop to take money but to satisfy my hunger.

I know that you are poor, so I am writing this application to console you and yes, I have hurt my leg while stealing a little. So you have to pay for this also. That's why I have taken the piggy bank of your money.

I haven't eaten much in your shop except two pieces of white sweets and two pieces of Agra Petha. Though, I could not find the Sev kept in your shop.

One last thing I want to say is don't call the police. They will not be able to harm me. On the contrary, they will take money from you. I will be grateful to you for the whole life that you have served me so much.

Your Guest"

Shopkeeper doesn't file complaint after finding letter

The shop owner Gomaram said when he opened the shop in the morning of January 24, he could not find the piggy bank and found sweets scattered here and there in the shop. After this, he informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, Bhaniyana police station officer Ashok Kumar reached the spot. A letter was found during the search. After reading that, the owner changed his mind to file a report.

He told the police that he himself was a poor man. Has very sad about the theft in the shop, but now he does not want to register the report, Gomaram told police.

However, his sweets and around ₹7,000 were stolen. The shopkeeper said that the thief even challenged the police that they would not be able to harm him.

The station in-charge said that the shop owner has not registered any case. But they are still on the lookout for such a thief.

