'Gud Ka Gobar Karne Mein Adhirji Maahir Hain': PM Modi Pokes Fun At Cong MP In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the no-confidence motion moved by the Congress party and backed by the INDIA bloc in the Parliament on Thursday, poked fun at the Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition Adhir Ranjan by saying that he is good at ruinning things.

“His party did not give him the opportunity to speak. Amit Bhai and speaker both, especially, gave him time to speak but Adhir Ji Gud Gobar karne mein mahir hain (He is an expert in ruinning things)."

Watch the video here:

"Why Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury been sidelined?" asks PM Modi

PM Modi during his speech also questioned “Why has the Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury been sidelined? Was there a phone call from Kolkata,” indirectly referring to TMC chief & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The opposition put forward the no confidence motion on July 26, and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, approved it. This is the second time BJP-led NDA government is facing such a motion. The Parliament has been stuck with disagreements on various topics, including the conflict in Manipur, ever since the Monsoon Session started on July 20.

