GTA swearing-in ceremony: Audit every year, previous transgressions to be probed, says Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of West Bengal | Photo credit: IANS

Darjeeling: While administering the oath to the Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) council, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said an audit of GTA should be done every year.

“This should have been the third election of GTA but unfortunately it’s the second one. Previously, there was a lack of accountability and transparency as there was no audit being done. The new team should work with honesty and make sure no violation is done. Everyone who violates the rule will be brought to book,” said Dhankhar.

Dhankhar also claimed that since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reportedly in Darjeeling she should have been present at the ceremony.

The Bengal Governor also assured that “all past allegations of corruption will be thoroughly investigated and those responsible will be dealt with as per law”.

It may be noted that the GTA election took place this year after 10 years.

On Wednesday, after attending the birth anniversary of Nepali poet Bhanu Bhakt, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a ‘courtesy’ visit to the Governor at Governor House in Darjeeling where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present.

After coming out of the Governor House, Mamata said that though no political discussions were held between them, she is happy to meet the Assam Chief Minister.

“When I visited Kamakhya temple their government helped me. I personally feel that healthy relationships should be maintained between the state governments. Several people of Bengal stay in Assam and vice versa. Assam also shares a border with Bengal so a healthy relationship is important,” said Mamata.