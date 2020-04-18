Group of Ministers sport a mask during meet at Rajnath Singh's residence, Twitters asks 'Aise kaun mask pehenta hai?'

Well, people have definitely found fun and creative ways of donning a mask. Take for example our very own PM Modi who opted to wear a 'Gamcha' during his address to the nation - extending the lockdown period till May 3.
Now, it seems that our Ministers have found a new way to wear a mask. These Ministers who were meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Saturday were seen wearing a mask- but not on their nose and mouth but on their chin.
Well, it could be possible that the ministers were feeling claustrophobic wearing it all the time but in some pictures they can be seen wearing it on chin all at the same time. This brings us to the question- what happened to the guidelines issued by the government?
Moreover, social distancing seems to have gone for a toss. See it yourself.
While the group of ministers were holding a meeting with "full protection", Twitterati were amazed at the way the followed the government's guidelines. (Sense the sarcasm)
Here's how the reacted;
Earlier, Rajnath deployed around 650 armed forces medical officers, pursuing post graduation at military healthcare facilities handling coronavirus patients across the country, officials said on Friday.
At present, the medical officers are undergoing training at Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune.
In addition, 100 medical officers are also being deployed to work in hospitals offering treatment to infected people.
The defence ministry, in a statement, said orders notifying 50 AFMS healthcare facilities as 'COVID-19 hospitals' and 'mixed COVID-19' hospitals have been issued.
"These hospitals have a combined bed capacity of 9,038 patients. Civilian COVID-19 cases would also be admitted in these hospitals as a surge capacity to augment the state healthcare facilities," it said, detailing decisions taken at the meeting chaired by Singh.
A list of retired medical officers and paramedical staff of the armed forces hospitals is being readied for deployment in hospitals treating the virus infected people, officials said. The AFMS is also extending support to the government in helping several countries to deal with the pandemic. A 15-member medical team is currently in Kuwait to help the country in handling COVID-19 cases.
"While appreciating various measures initiated by the Armed Forces Medical Services, Rajnath Singh directed them to extend all possible assistance to civil authorities to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19," the ministry said.
The AFMS has set up multiple quarantine facilities across the country to keep suspected cases besides taking care of hundreds of people evacuated from corona-virus hit countries.
