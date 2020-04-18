Group of Ministers sport a mask during meet at Rajnath Singh's residence, Twitters asks 'Aise kaun mask pehenta hai?'

Well, people have definitely found fun and creative ways of donning a mask. Take for example our very own PM Modi who opted to wear a 'Gamcha' during his address to the nation - extending the lockdown period till May 3.

Now, it seems that our Ministers have found a new way to wear a mask. These Ministers who were meeting at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Saturday were seen wearing a mask- but not on their nose and mouth but on their chin.

Well, it could be possible that the ministers were feeling claustrophobic wearing it all the time but in some pictures they can be seen wearing it on chin all at the same time. This brings us to the question- what happened to the guidelines issued by the government?

Moreover, social distancing seems to have gone for a toss. See it yourself.