Group Captain Varun Singh’s health update: Here's what his father and IAS officials said

The health condition of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, being treated at Command Hospital in Bengaluru is "critical but stable", IAF officials told news agency ANI.

"Group Captain Varun Singh’s health condition continues to be critical but stable," the IAF officials said.

However, Group Captain Varun Singh's father Colonel K P Singh (retired) said his condition is "fluctuating".

Talking to news agency PTI over phone from Bengaluru, Varun Singh's father said, "There is so much of fluctuation that how (my son is) cannot be defined." He said his son's health is being monitored every hour.

"In the hourly monitoring, there are rises and falls. You cannot say. Everyone is discussing. We are in the best hands. He is in the best hands, rather," the retired Army officer, who hung up his boots some ten years ago, said.

"The best medical facility, the best experts are treating him. Prayer of the whole country is there. I am emotionally moved as a lot of people who don't know him or are retired or serving have come to meet. Even ladies are coming saying they want to see him (Varun). That is the kind of love and affection one has got," he proudly said.

"He will come out victorious. He is a fighter. He will come out...He will come out," Singh said.

The Group Captain was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical last year.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 05:59 PM IST