e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGrenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch

Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch

A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Hand grenade | Photo: Representative Image
Follow us on

Jammu: A grenade was found near the home of a former legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, his son said.

Last Friday night, an explosion was reported at his house in Lasana village of Surankote tehsil. His family had a narrow escape as splinters pierced the ceiling of several rooms.

"I had gone for a condolence meet when I received a call from home that a grenade was found near the house. It was close to our boundary wall," Showkat, the son of former Surankote MLA and prominent Gujjar leader Choudhary Mohammad Akram, told reporters.

Police and Army personnel have cordoned off the area and a search is underway, he said.

Expressing fear, Showkat also questioned the security measures being enforced in the area.

"Why is this happening to us? This is the second such incident," he said while expressing faith in the security forces.

Security guards have been increased at our house and floodlights installed, Showkat added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor gets stuck in Andheri building fire with 16-month-old...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: Ashok Gehlot

Congress' 2018 return in Rajasthan because of my previous work: Ashok Gehlot

Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch

Grenade found near house of former MLA in J-K's Poonch

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Telangana CM undermined R-Day by not holding parade, charges Governor Tamilisai

Telangana CM undermined R-Day by not holding parade, charges Governor Tamilisai

Shocking! Delhi police constable shoots himself with his official weapon

Shocking! Delhi police constable shoots himself with his official weapon