‘Greetings to you all’: President Kovind, Vice President Naidu, PM Modi and other political leaders extend wishes on Janmashtami

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other political leaders on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna and dedicate ourselves to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health, and prosperity to everyone's life," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President said Janmashtami is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness, and more on duty than reward. "May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," he said.

Extending greetings on Janmashtami, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged people to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness.

"Lord Krishna's eternal message, as expounded in the Bhagwad Gita, to discharge our duties with sincerity and without attachment to the outcomes, has been a source of inspiration for all of mankind," he said, adding that on this auspicious day, "let us all resolve to perform our duties with utmost sincerity and to walk the path of righteousness".

While Janmashtami is usually celebrated across the country with great traditional fervour, people need to be cautious this year in light of the pandemic and celebrate the festival in a modest manner, strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, the vice president said. "May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country," he hoped.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people. "Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna," tweeted Prime Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, greeted citizens on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 09:56 AM IST