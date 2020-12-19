'Green outside, orange inside': WB Youth Congress calls TMC 'pumpkin' as rebel leaders switch camp to join BJP

Within hours of jumping ship, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari was seen delivering politically charged speeches at West Bengal's Midnapore, assuming his newfound role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, the high political drama which led to Suvendu Adhikari jumping ship has, in turn, inspired other political parties who are looking to make headway into the West Bengal electocracy, so fraught with dissidents, now more than ever.
In a tweet from its official handle, the WB Youth Congress mocked the TMC, referring to it as a 'pumpkin'. Explaining the moniker, the two-day-old tweet from the Congress account stated that TMC leaders are 'green outside, orange inside' — an obvious reference to the discontent brewing amongst the West Bengal ruling party which led to the 11 MLAs, along with a present and former MP, to switch camps over to the BJP.
In a high-pitched political drama and a simultaneous big jolt for the ruling TMC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's former aide Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in West Midnapore district on Saturday.
A total of 11 TMC MLAs, 1 former and 1 present TMC MP joined the saffron party on TMC's turf, which is a wake up call for the TMC, struggling to retain its partymen ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections where the BJP is looking to capture 200 of 294 seats.
"Suvendu Adhikari left TMC due to corruption, so you feel he switched sides. By the time election comes, you will be left alone. This is just the beginning," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah after Adhikari shared the stage with him while formally joining the saffron party.
The TMC is trying hard to salvage the party and keep it’s workers bonded, to prevent more people from deflecting towards the saffron party. The ruling party is looking to hold onto it’s turf for a third term.
Shah will meet partymen in Kolkata later on Saturday while Sunday the Union Home Minister will visit Vishva Bharati in Shantiniketan followed by a roadshow in Bolpur.
