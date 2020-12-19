'Green outside, orange inside': WB Youth Congress calls TMC 'pumpkin' as rebel leaders switch camp to join BJP

Within hours of jumping ship, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari was seen delivering politically charged speeches at West Bengal's Midnapore, assuming his newfound role in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, the high political drama which led to Suvendu Adhikari jumping ship has, in turn, inspired other political parties who are looking to make headway into the West Bengal electocracy, so fraught with dissidents, now more than ever.

In a tweet from its official handle, the WB Youth Congress mocked the TMC, referring to it as a 'pumpkin'. Explaining the moniker, the two-day-old tweet from the Congress account stated that TMC leaders are 'green outside, orange inside' — an obvious reference to the discontent brewing amongst the West Bengal ruling party which led to the 11 MLAs, along with a present and former MP, to switch camps over to the BJP.