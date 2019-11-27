'Greedy politics': Shatrughan Sinha on political situation in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha called the political situation in Maharashtra as "greedy politics".
In a veiled attack at the BJP after its government collapsed in Maharashtra, Sinha said the Constitution was taken for granted. "Finally, after the SC verdict good sense seems to have prevailed. The greedy politics which had taken the Constitution for granted, abided by the SC orders keeping democracy & faith intact. Long Live Constitution! Long Live SC! Satyamev Jayate! #ConstitutionDay#MaharashtraCrisis," Shatrughan Sinha tweeted.
Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra chief minister on Tuesday ahead of the floor test shortly after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar did a u-turn and quit as his deputy, in another dramatic twist to the month-long political saga that will see Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray being sworn in as the BJP leader's successor on November 28.
Admitting he does not have the majority hours after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test for Wednesday, Fadnavis was back in Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari just three days after he was sworn in at a hush-hush ceremony last Saturday. His return for a second term followed stunning midnight developments where Ajit Pawar revolted and propped up the BJP government. Hours after 49-year-old Fadnavis quit, a post-poll alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) and the Congress, picked Uddhav Thackeray, 59, as its nominee for the chief minister's post.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)