Greater Noida: Women, students stuck in society elevator cry for help; rescued after 30 mins, watch video |

A video of a group of women and children being saved at a building in Greater Noida has gone viral, as incidents of malfunctioning elevators increase in high-rise buildings in Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

Tuesday's power outage caused the elevator to breakdown in the apartment complex, the Panchsheel Hainish Society, leaving three ladies and their young children stuck for more than 30 minutes. The mothers had just returned from picking up the kids from school.

The women pressed the alarm as the lift came to a stop, but it was ineffective. The women and the kids began yelling for assistance.

In the video, the women and the three children can be seen being pulled out of the elevator after the staff forced the door open. "Children first," one of the women said as she handed each child over to a person standing outside. After a few moments of terror and desperation, they were heard saying, "We were stopped for half an hour."

In the recent past, there have been multiple incidents of people getting stuck in the elevator in Greater Noida and surrounding areas.