Greater Noida: Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Hits, Drags & Rams Her Into Pole; Horrific CCTV Visuals Surface

Greater Noida: In a horrific incident, a woman lost her life after a speeding SUV hit her while she was walking on the side of the road in Greater Noida. The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a speeding SUV overtakes a vehicle and rams straight into the woman and then crashes to a pole on the side of the road and stops.

The woman died on the spot due to the impact of the SUV that hit her at a high speed. There are reports that the SUV was being driven by a minor who lost the control of the speeding vehicle and the tragic incident occurred. The driver fled the spot after the terrifying car crash.

The incident occurred on Wednesday (October 30) at around 11 AM in the morning in Greater Noida's Bisrakh near the CRC Society where the speeding Brezza SUV with license plate UP14DR8002 hit the 27-year-old woman identified as Shilpi. Shilpi was a resident of Jatpura village in Hardoi district and had recently shifted to Bisrakh village in Gautam Buddha Nagar. There are reports that she had two kids.

The CCTV visuals show that the woman is walking is walking on the side of the road and the SUV is seen coming from behind at a very high speed. The car driver seems to have lost control of the speeding vehicle. He overtakes a tractor and applies brakes after which the car skids on the road and rams into the woman who was walking on the side of the road.

The car then drags the woman for some distance and then crashes into a pole on the side of the road. The SUV stops after hitting the pole and the woman is seen lying on the road motionless. There are reports that the woman died on the spot due to the impact.

The police reached the spot and took the dead body of the deceased woman into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. The driver fled the spot and the police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. The police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the matter. They are investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area and the areas nearby.