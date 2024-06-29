Greater Noida Tragedy: 3 Children Die After Under-Construction House Wall Collapses In Dadri

Representative Image |

Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP): After heavy rains lashed the regions of Delhi-NCR on Friday, three children died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Dadri region of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at Khodna Kalan village, under the limits of Dadri Tehsil.

#WATCH | 3 children died after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Greater Noida's Surajpur Police station area. pic.twitter.com/sIuvZzDFc8 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

About The Incident

According to the police, there were a total of eight children who got stuck under the debris of the wall of an under-construction house, out of which three were declared dead by the doctors and the rest are being treated in the hospital.

The injured children were rushed to the hospital, where their treatment is underway.

Meanwhile, the relief operation at the spot is underway, said a top police official.

Speaking on the incident, the Additional District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Atul Kumar, said, "On Friday, a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in the Khodna Kalan village under the limits of Dadri Tehsil. Eight children got buried under the debris after the wall of an under-construction house collapsed and three of them were declared dead by doctors. The rest of the five children are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The relief operation is underway. We are investigating the incident and financial help will be provided to the victims."

#WATCH | Atul Kumar, ADM city says, " 8 children got buried under the debris after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed. 3 children were declared dead by doctors and 5 are undergoing treatment...Police team is investigating the incident..." https://t.co/tUOmABtNRm pic.twitter.com/Y4daCgpamY — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Further details are awaited on the matter.

A Similar Incident At IGI Airport

Meanwhile, following the heavy rains, one person was killed and another eight were injured after the canopy collapsed in Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that a technical committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident.

In a statement on Friday, the DIAL said the technical committee will give the report as soon as possible.

Four vehicles were damaged in the incident, the statement said, adding that the eight individuals who received minor injuries were provided immediate medical assistance at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport.

Following the incident, all flight operations from Terminal 1 have been suspended till further notice and rescheduled by the respective Airlines to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, till the impacted areas are restored for operations.

As per the India Meteological Department, Delhi Safdarjung recorded massive 228.1mm of rains in last 24 hours (mainly in the early morning hours of today). This is the highest 24 hours rain in Delhi in June after 1936, the average rainfall in the area in last 30 years is 75.2 mm.