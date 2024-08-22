Greater Noida Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 3 Children With Stick; Viral VIDEO Sparks Outrage | X

Greater Noida: In a disturbing incident, a female teacher was caught on camera brutally thrashing students with stick in Greater Noida. The video of the brutal act of the teacher beating the innocent kids has surfaced on the internet and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The internet users are condemning the teacher for her cruel act and the police have reportedly taken a note of the viral video and have also initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday (August 20) in Derin Gujran village, where a female teacher from a private school was seen mercilessly thrashing the children in the viral video. The video shows the teacher beating three children with a stick and continuously slapping them while the children are seen crying in pain, unable to move due to fear of the teacher. However, the teacher does not stop and continues to hit the kids brutally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident was recorded by an unidentified person and shared on social media. The 52-second video is being widely shared on social media. The person who recorded the video also claimed that the teacher beats the children in the same manner on a regular basis. The kids are subjected to the inhumane punishment daily and complaints have been made against the teacher several times in the past, but the teacher continues her atrocities against the children and her behaviour remains the same.

There are reports that the police have not received any official complaint in connection with the matter. They further stated that they will initiate an inquiry and take action against the accused teacher after the matter is reported to them. However, they claimed that the video is being examined and strict action will be taken against the teacher if found guilty.

Many such videos of teacher beating students brutally have come to the fore in the recent past. In another such incident, a government school teacher brutally thrashed a class 2 student for not completing her homework. The teacher hit the girl student on her ear that she started bleeding profusely. A video which surfaced on social media showed blood on her books, clothes and also her identity card. Strict action needs to be taken against such teachers who are caught involved in such acts.