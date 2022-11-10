Greater Noida: Angry men thrash restaurant staff over late Biryani order; CCTV footage captures crime

Angry men thrash restaurant staff over late Biryani order; CCTV footage captures crime | Representative pic

Food is an emotion to many but the emotion can take a negative turn too. In a now viral video from Delhi's NCR region, a group of thugs are seen thrashing a restaurant staff because their Biryani order did not arrive in time.

The incident was reported from Greater Noida's Ansal Mall. The three men have been arrested after the restaurant staff filed a police complaint.

Watch video here:

Further investigation are underway.