Greater Noida: Angry men thrash restaurant staff over late Biryani order; CCTV footage captures crime

The incident was reported from Greater Noida's Ansal Mall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Angry men thrash restaurant staff over late Biryani order; CCTV footage captures crime | Representative pic
Food is an emotion to many but the emotion can take a negative turn too. In a now viral video from Delhi's NCR region, a group of thugs are seen thrashing a restaurant staff because their Biryani order did not arrive in time.

The incident was reported from Greater Noida's Ansal Mall. The three men have been arrested after the restaurant staff filed a police complaint.

Watch video here:

Further investigation are underway.

Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan removed as Chancellor of Kerala university amid tussle with LDF...

MEA welcomes UK court's decision to dismiss Nirav Modi's plea challenging extradition back to India

IITian relocates to Canada for Meta job, laid-off just 2 days later

Greater Noida: Angry men thrash restaurant staff over late Biryani order; CCTV footage captures...

Delhi: Video of youth with sticks in JNU campus surfaces as 2 student groups clash inside

