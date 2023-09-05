Greater Noida: 4 Drunk Boys Create Ruckus, Hang Half-Naked From 5th Floor Balcony; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

4 Youths Perform Dangerous Stunt | Twitter

Noida: Four persons have been arrested from Greater Noida West on Tuesday for creating ruckus in the society. The four youths were arrested after a video of them creating ruckus in the society went viral on social media. They were seen in the video performing dangerous stunt by sitting on the slab outside the balcony on the fifth floor of the tower. The incident occurred at the Supertech Ecovillage 3 High Rise Society in Greater Noida West. Police came into action after the video went viral.

4 youths arrested after video goes viral

The four youths were arrested by the police after the video of the youths performing stunt at the tower of the society went viral on social media. In the video it can be seen that four youths came outside and sat on the slab outside the balcony of the building on the fifth floor. Two youths who were half naked and were also said to be drunk sat on the slab outside the balcony. Another youth then came and hung from the balcony on the fifth floor of the building. The two youths who were sitting on the slab then grabbed the man who was hanging from the balcony of the building. They all would have lost their lives if they had slipped while performing the deadly stunt.

Deadly stunt

However, it is not clear what they were trying to achieve by putting themselves in such deadly situation. However, initially it looks like they are trying to enter the house below their floor that is on the sixth floor of the building through the balcony. They all risked their lives by performing such dangerous stunt allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The police came into action after the video went viral. The police have arrested all the four youths who were involved in the stunt. They are now behind bars.

Created havoc in the name of birthday celebration

They were arrested for performing stunts and creating havoc by putting their lives in danger. The members of the society informed that the incident occurred on Sunday (September 3) night. They said that the balcony on which they were performing the stunt is on the fifth floor of the building. They were creating ruckus in the name of birthday celebration. The accused have been identified as Yogesh Sharma, Akash, Manoj Sharma and Akash Kumar. The house belonged to Yogesh Sharma who works at a private bank. And his friends hail from Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr.