Great news for students: HRD Ministry asks CBSE to reduce syllabus by 30% for students in Class 9, 10, 11 and 12

On Tuesday, the HRD Ministry announced that CBSE had been advice to reduce its curriculum by 30%.

HRD Minister Dr Pokhraiyal wrote: “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.

To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of #SyllabusForStudents2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”

Earlier reports had stated that CBSE would be reducing the syllabus of Class X and XII students by one-third from the next academic year.

The decision was taken keeping in view that the lockdown had taken a chunk out of the academic year. CBSE had asked NCERT to suggest topics which could be removed.