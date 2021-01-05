'Great leadership': Bill Gates lauds India's efforts to end COVID-19 pandemic

As India enters the final leg of its fight against COVID-19, foreign leaders have showered praise upon the Narendra Modi-led government. For the uninitiated, India last week approved two vaccines for emergency usage - Covishield and Covaxin. With a population of more than 1.3 billion, vaccination is a lengthy and ambitious project. And as Prime Minister Modi recently said that, the world's "biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme" was set to begin shortly in India.

Reacting to a report on the same, business leader and philanthropist Bill Gates took to Twitter applauding India's efforts. "It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted tagging the Prime Minister's office.