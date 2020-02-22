'Great initiative': Netizens amused as Bengaluru cops learn Zumba to beat stress

New Delhi: A hilarious video of police personnel from Bengaluru's northeast division grooving to Samba beats during a Zumba training programme has gone viral, leaving the Twitterati amused.

The Bangalore City Police shared the video with the caption, "Rhythmic stress buster -- Zumba program for Police personnel of North-East Division."

The video features 750 police personnel enjoying the fat burning and super challenging workout. As the department seeks to use Zumba as a relaxation technique for police personnel, around 30 teams of 25 members each participated in the programme.