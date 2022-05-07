‘Great Indian Loot’, says Mamata Banerjee as domestic LPG cylinder price crosses Rs 1,000 in Kolkata

Kolkata: The domestic LPG cylinder price crossed rupees 1000 in Kolkata on Saturdat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the increase in prices as ‘Great Indian Loot’.

“The Union government must immediately STOP TORMENTING the people of India! By repeatedly increasing #fuel prices, #LPG prices & prices of #essentialcommodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a #GreatIndianLoot. PEOPLE ARE BEING FOOLED. Sad to see the Media SILENT & BLIND," wrote Mamata on Twitter.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray addressing the media said that another major issue that has been bothering the entire country is the excessive rise in fuel and cooking gas prices. Today morning, the price of cooking gas was hiked by rupees 50.

“Consumers will have to churn out more money as domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders now cost more than rupees 1,000 in Kolkata. LPG price was last hiked by rupees 50 on March 22, which means that in 45 days, the cost of an LPG cylinder has increased by rupees 100. With six hikes in the past year, domestic LPG prices have jumped by nearly 200 rupees in the 12 months,” said Ray.

Demanding immediate lowering of prices of essential commodities, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP said, “Modi government has also increased the price of essential medicines, something that we use for mild fever. Paracetamol, which earlier in March 2019 was rupees, now costs almost double at rupees 35.5. We ask the Central Government to reduce the price of essential commodities immediately.”

Ray also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly called for an all-party meeting by the Central Government to discuss the price rise issue, and also alleged that the Central Government didn’t bother to respond to the call of Mamata Banerjee.

“Modi calls his government, “Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar”, but his government has, since 2014, increased Central Excise Duty every single year till November 2021,” added Ray.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 08:39 PM IST