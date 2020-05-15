Great expectations belied, says Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Our Bureau

New Delhi

Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel on Thursday decried an empty economic package wrapped by speeches for the last three days, betraying the migrants and the poor who were having great expectations after the PM’s speech on Tuesday. Sadly, the government has turned a blind eye to their problems and is back to headline management, he said in a statement.

He, however, said the Finance Minister has once again reemphasised MGNREGA is one of the biggest safety nets for the vulnerable. “Hope the government now stops mocking at this landmark policy of the UPA government,” he said.

Patel said the govt should be serious about how much mo­n­ey it wants to transfer into hands of citizens since it has been trapped by own nu­m­ber of Rs20 lakh crore. Rat­h­er than struggling to reach this target by creative accou­n­ting, better to work wi­th a re­a­sonable but genuine figure.

Meanwhile, a day after the PM-CARES Fund trust announced Rs1,000 crore for the migrants, Congress leader P Chidambaram has said the money will go directly to the state governments, and not in the hands of the migrants.