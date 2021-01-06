Graft: 16 of Patna courts get the boot

Patna

Patna HC administration on Wednesday issued termination orders to 16 staffers of Patna district and sessions judge courts. They were caught on camera accepting money from litigants inside courtrooms in Nov 2017.

A news channel had conducted sting operations for more than two weeks in different courts and found them accepting money for informing about the next date of hearing, their jail choice and even for showing them the papers related to their offences. The accused who were facing trial and sent to different jails were dependent on the court clerks about the choice to jails -- Beur, Phulwari or Danapur -- and it was decided on the illegal gratification given to the court staff (Peshkars).

Entire proceedings of giving and accepting of money was done in presence of the judges concerned in the courts.