Grace marks for all: Bihar's BSEB just promoted two lakhs students of Class 10 and Class 12; check result on onlinebseb.in

In a bid to avoid compartmental exam amidst the rising COVID-19 cases, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has promoted more than two lakh students of class 10 and 12t.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, the board has given grace marks to those students who could not pass in one or two papers of the annual examination which was conducted in 2020.

Students who had filed this year can check their results at onlinebseb.in.

The decision to cancel the compartmental exams and instead pass students on the basis of grace marks was announced formally by State Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.

He confirmed that owing to the unique situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state board submitted the proposal for promotion of Compartmental students on the basis of

Steps to check SSLC results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official portal i.e. onlinebseb.in.

Step 2: Find the link for updated class 10 and 12 results

Step 3: Provide the details asked on the page i.e. registration number/password

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard / take a printout for future reference

The Bihar board had declared the class 12 results on March 24, while the class 10 results were published on May 26.