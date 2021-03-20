GPAT 2021: Pharmacy entrance result released on gpat.nta.nic.in

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2021 result has been announced by the National Testing Agency.
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/ affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.
The examination was held for admission to the M. Pharma courses in the country on February 27, 2021, by National Testing Agency.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website, gpat.nta.nic.in
Click on the result link displayed on the homepage
Login with GPAT application number, date of birth and the auto-generated security pin
Submit to download results.
