GPAT 2021: Pharmacy entrance result released on gpat.nta.nic.in

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2021 result has been announced by the National Testing Agency.

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/ affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.

The examination was held for admission to the M. Pharma courses in the country on February 27, 2021, by National Testing Agency.

Steps to check the result: