Govt’s faulty policies: Sonia to lead rally in Delhi on Nov 30

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday decided to culminate its ongoing nationwide agitation against the Centre’s “anti-people policies” in a “massive rally” at the Ramlila Grounds in New Delhi on November 30.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi with the general secretaries, in-charges of states, state party presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to review the agitation at state and district levels.

Gandhi will herself lead the mega protest in Delhi, according to AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. He told reporters that the agitation at the national level that was to end on November 15 will now continue till November 25 and even after the Delhi rally that was named as “Bharat Bachao Rally” to mark the sufferings of the people.

He said the party will also raise the issues highlighted in the agitation in the Parliament session beginning Monday besides continuing agitation on Delhi streets in view of the worsening situation of starvation because of the central government policies.

The agitation focused on the economic slowdown because of the faulty economic policies of the Centre, distress of farmers and huge unemployment, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

BJP PROTESTS: In a related development, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday organised protests at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and at the Congress offices in Mumbai, Kolkata and other places, demanding an apology from former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his Rafale lies, noting how the Supreme Court had let him off the hook with a stern warning early this week.