Govt 'unwaveringly committed' to empower SC/STs, says PM Modi

Soon after Parliament unanimously passed the the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 which extends reservations for the SC/ST category for ten more years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness.
"I am overjoyed on the unanimous passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 that extends SC/ST reservations for ten more years," the PM tweeted.
Modi said he and his government are "unwaveringly committed" towards the empowerment of the marginalised sections of society.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Bill with voice vote to extend the reservation of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) for the next 10 years up to January 25, 2030, with the government announcing that the reservation will "never" be removed.
In his concluding remarks, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 amends provisions related to reservation of seats for SCs and STs and that reservation is the right of these under-privileged community.
"Reservation is undoubtedly good and it should be going on further. The BJP is determined to provide reservation for SC/ST and it will be. This reservation will never be removed," Prasad said.
The Bill was passed with division of votes with 352/0.
