Govt 'unwaveringly committed' to empower SC/STs, says PM Modi

Soon after Parliament unanimously passed the the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 which extends reservations for the SC/ST category for ten more years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness.

"I am overjoyed on the unanimous passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019 that extends SC/ST reservations for ten more years," the PM tweeted.