Govt tries to get court favour

Char Dham highway: SC urgent hearing on Friday

New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Friday the Centre’s plea for widening of the highway roads in Uttarakhand to connect Char Dhams, the pilgrimage sites for the Hindu devotees.

The Centre moved the court for widening the 900-km-long Char Dham highway project not on the religion grounds but on the ground of the defence needs for movement of the forces up to the China border.

A Bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari agreed for an early hearing on Friday, observing the matter is of the national importance and hence it cannot be delayed after the summer vacation since the construction will become difficult once the monsoon arrives.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, pleaded the road width has to be 7 metres for an easy movement of the heavy military vehicles.

He was pleading against the SC order last September to limit the road width of the entire Char Dham route at not over 5.5 metres as proposed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its circular in 2018. The Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had allowed the width of 5.5 metres.