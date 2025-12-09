 Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule Amid Operational Disruptions
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced the government will reduce IndiGo’s winter flight schedule of 2,200 flights due to recent operational disruptions, reallocating routes to other operators. Refunds of Rs 745 crore have been issued for 7,30,655 cancelled tickets from Dec 1-8. Additionally, 6,000 of 9,000 delayed passenger bags have been delivered, with the rest expected soon.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Govt To Curtail IndiGo's Winter Flight Schedule Amid Operational Disruptions | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule and allocate them to other operators following the airline's recent large-scale operational disruptions.

"We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan news channel.

article-image

The minister also said that refunds worth Rs 745 crore have been given for 7,30,655 cancelled PNRs from December 1 to 8 (as of 5 pm).

Besides this, he said that 6,000 of the 9,000 passenger bags have already been delivered, and the remaining ones are scheduled to be delivered by either tonight or Tuesday morning.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

