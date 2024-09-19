Govt Suspends ASP Vikas In Custodial Death Case In Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh government has suspended trainee Indian Police Service officer Vikas Kumar, serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Kabirdham district, following the custodial death of Prashant Sahu, 27. Sahu was among 68 individuals detained in relation to the murder of a deputy sarpanch on September 15 in Kabirdham district.

Prashant Sahu was apprehended by officers from Rengakhar police station in Kabirdham district on Sunday, shortly after an attack on deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu and his family by a group of people.

Sahu, who complained of discomfort on Tuesday, was admitted to a government hospital, treated, and released. However, his condition worsened the following day, leading to his death, according to a senior police officer.

The former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused the police of severely torturing Sahu, leading to his death. In response, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma announced the suspension of ASP Vikas Kumar due to the custodial death.

Sharma stated that the death is under investigation, noting that Sahu had been hospitalized on Tuesday for an X-ray, which showed no abnormalities. However, injury marks were discovered on Sahu's body during the post-mortem examination, and his viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis, with results pending.

Sharma also mentioned that other detainees exhibited injury marks, and villagers have accused the police of assaulting them under orders from higher authorities. He confirmed that actions have been taken against the senior officers involved, including the suspension of ASP Vikas Kumar by the Chief Minister's directive.

In addition, HM Sharma informed that Chhattisgarh government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to be provided to the family of the deceased youth Prashant Sahu.

Sources revealed that ASP Vikas Kumar was supervising the case at the time of the incident.

As per the information received, a violence broke out in Loharidih village of Kabirdham district, when the body of Congress leader Shivprasad Sahu was found 10 km away from the village in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Enraged villagers burnt local BJP leader Raghunath Prasad alive in his own house.

Kawardha SP Abhishek Pallav and policemen who reached the spot were also attacked in the due course. After the tragic incident, the situation was brought under control by making heavy deployment of police forces in the village. Later on police arrested 61 people under the charge of arson and murder case. Prashant Sahu was also enlisted in the mass arrest action carried out by police. Later, he died in jail. It was alleged that the police tortured him severely.