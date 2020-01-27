Govt signs accord with insurgent group in Assam, Amit Shah hails 'historic' move to resolve Bodo issue

New Delhi: The government on Monday signed an accord with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), one of the dreaded insurgent groups of Assam, providing political and economic bonanza sans a separate state or Union Territory.

The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), which has been spearheading a movement for a Bodoland state since 1972, and another group called United Bodo People's Organisation were also signatories to the accord.

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the tripartite agreement was signed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, ABSU, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.