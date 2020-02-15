'Govt should understand public sentiments': Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to withdraw CAA to maintain peace, harmony

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

"The NDA government should reconsider the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is against the spirit of the Constitution, and should come forward to withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained," he said, addressing a dharna against the CAA and a proposed-NRC at the Shahid Smarak here.

Gehlot assured the protesters that the Congress and the state government were with them and if required, he would be the first to go to a detention centre.

The chief minister claimed that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for NPR.