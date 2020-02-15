'Govt should understand public sentiments': Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to withdraw CAA to maintain peace, harmony

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to maintain peace and harmony in the country.
"The NDA government should reconsider the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is against the spirit of the Constitution, and should come forward to withdraw it so that peace and harmony can be maintained," he said, addressing a dharna against the CAA and a proposed-NRC at the Shahid Smarak here.
Gehlot assured the protesters that the Congress and the state government were with them and if required, he would be the first to go to a detention centre.
The chief minister claimed that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for NPR.
"If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there," Gehlot said.
The chief minister said that the BJP government in Assam has refused to implement NRC.
"It is the right of a government to make a law but a government should rule as per the sentiments of the people. Like Delhi's Shaheen bagh, protests are being held at many places across the country, including Rajasthan. The government should understand public sentiments," he said.
Gehlot said several chief ministers were against the CAA. "We want the Centre to reconsider its decision," he added.
The Chief Minister also spoke regarding the education in Rajasthan. He said the state government has taken several steps to ensure quality education for the children of poor and underprivileged.
He said it was the endeavour of the government to provide education to each children in the state.
Speaking at the inaugural function of Jayshree Periwal Global School here, Gehlot said there is no dearth of talent in the state but there was a need to bring to younger generation to the mainstream.
"Today, the importance of English has increased greatly in all sectors of life. Hindi-speaking children are not getting as many opportunities as those who are fluent in English. So, we need to progress on this front as well," he said.
"The government is making all efforts in this direction," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
