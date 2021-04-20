'Govt should put money in accounts of migrants': Rahul Gandhi reminds Centre of its responsibility amid pandemic

As migrants in Delhi have started returning to their hometowns due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded that the government should transfer money into their accounts.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Migrants are again moving back, so this is the responsibility of the union government to transfer money to their accounts. Will the government, which is blaming the public for the spread of the COVID-19, take such a public welfare work."
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that looking at the horrifying COVID-19 situation, it was evident that the government would have to take tough decisions like imposing a lockdown, but migrant workers have once again been left to fend for themselves.
"Is this your plan? Policies should be such that they take care of everyone. Financial assistance to the poor, labourers and street hawkers is the need of the hour. Please do this," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Monday evening to board the buses for their native places.
Several parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have put lockdowns and similar restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Last year, when nationwide lockdown was imposed, migrants left for their hometowns on their bicycle or on foot owing to lack of availability of transport. This time, they do not want to face similar difficulties and hence have started returning before situation worsens.
The spike in Covid cases has cast a shadow on businesses with migrant labourers bearing the brunt of the curbs and restrictions put in place by the various governments.
(With inputs from Agencies)
