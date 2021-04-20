'Govt should put money in accounts of migrants': Rahul Gandhi reminds Centre of its responsibility amid pandemic

As Delhi went into a six-day lockdown amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation, hundreds of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Monday evening to board the buses for their native places.

Several parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have put lockdowns and similar restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Last year, when nationwide lockdown was imposed, migrants left for their hometowns on their bicycle or on foot owing to lack of availability of transport. This time, they do not want to face similar difficulties and hence have started returning before situation worsens.

The spike in Covid cases has cast a shadow on businesses with migrant labourers bearing the brunt of the curbs and restrictions put in place by the various governments.

