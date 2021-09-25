Govt set to announce new Cooperative policy to boost rural society, says Home Minister Amit Shah - Here's all you need to know

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government would soon bring in a new cooperative policy. While no definitive dates have been given yet, Shah said that the new Cooperative policy would be started "while celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". This, he added, would boost the rural society of India and the Centre will work closely with the states to strengthen the cooperative movement.

Not much is known yet about the exact work of this new Ministry. According to a PIB press note from earlier this year, this ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country and will help deepen co-operatives as a true people based movement reaching up to the grassroots.

"Cooperation (Ministry) can make a very important contribution to the country's development. We will have to think afresh, outline afresh, expand the scope of work, and bring transparency, added Shah. Cooperatives, he added, could contribute a lot in the development of the country and will play a crucial part in making India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Addressing India's first Cooperative conference here at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Shah said the movement will help to prosper the whole country. Highlighting the contribution of cooperative societies like Amul and Lijjat Papad in the development of the country, Shah said that they have crossed Rs 53,000 crore and Rs 16,00 crore in the year 202-2021 respectively and highlighted that the huge role of women behind the success of the cooperatives.

According to Shah who helms the new Ministry said that the core mantra of the Ministry of Cooperation was to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

