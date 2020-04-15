Govt seeks to provide free COVID-19 testing kits for PMJAY recipients, despite 2 crore names missing from database

Amid rise in cases in the country, the Supreme Court had passed an order directing that free coronavirus testing should be done in private labs. After which, government in an affidavit before the Supreme Court said that around 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) should be among those allowed the benefit.

But according to an internal note prepared by the National Health Authority (NHA), says that over two crore families are “missing” from those who should qualify for the PMJAY, reported Indian Express. The leading daily's report further states that the government affidavit also said that the PMJAY beneficiaries only had to produce their PMJAY cards and identification numbers, to avail free testing at private laboratories.