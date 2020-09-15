Govt says no plan to impose lockdown from Sept 25, terms purported NDMA letter fake

Amid rumours that the government may impose nationwide lockdown from September 25, the Centre has said there is no such order issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a purported letter claims.

"Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September." the PIB Fact Check said in a tweet.

"This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," it said.

Below is the purported letter and the FactCheck: