Govt says no plan to impose lockdown from Sept 25, terms purported NDMA letter fake

Amid rumours that the government may impose nationwide lockdown from September 25, the Centre has said there is no such order issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as a purported letter claims.
"Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September." the PIB Fact Check said in a tweet.
"This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown," it said.
Below is the purported letter and the FactCheck:
It also fact-checked another claim that the Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from October 1.
"A Media report has claimed that Home Ministry has ordered reopening of cinema halls across the country from 1st October with the imposition of strict regulations," the claim said.
"This claim is #Fake. No decision has been taken by @HMOIndia on reopening the cinema halls yet," the government Twitter account said.
This comes as India's COVID-19 caseload raced past the 50-lakh mark on Tuesday night.
The Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday 8 am showed a single-day spike of 83,809 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 49,30,236, while the death toll climbed to 80,776 with 1,054 people succumbing to the disease in a day.
However, a PTI tally in the evening showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 50,05,963, death toll at 81,989 and recoveries at 39,26,096.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)